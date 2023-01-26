Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after buying an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,496,000 after buying an additional 779,979 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,631,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,842.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 541,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after buying an additional 535,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.