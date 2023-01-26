Foster & Motley Inc. Has $248,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after acquiring an additional 362,744 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 282,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.