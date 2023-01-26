Foster & Motley Inc. Has $248,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,516,000 after purchasing an additional 706,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,698,000 after acquiring an additional 362,744 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,220,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 282,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 271,309 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SCHV stock opened at $68.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $72.88.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
