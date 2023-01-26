Foster & Motley Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,997,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,477,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,848,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,546 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

AFG opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.