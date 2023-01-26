Foster & Motley Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PRF stock opened at $161.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

