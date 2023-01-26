Foster & Motley Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after buying an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,507,000 after buying an additional 1,248,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,182,000 after buying an additional 1,202,185 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRT opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.95. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.80%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

