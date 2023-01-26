Foster & Motley Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

AIG stock opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

