Foster & Motley Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $402.22 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.06.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

