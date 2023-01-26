Foster & Motley Inc. Invests $267,000 in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,378,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 363,930 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth about $186,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 346,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 115,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

PLYM stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $904.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

