Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after purchasing an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.70.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EGP stock opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $217.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

