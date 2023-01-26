Foster & Motley Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Kimco Realty Profile

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

