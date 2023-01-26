Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 250.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 19.4% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 307,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 50,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Old Republic International by 166.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.