Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $224.90 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $423.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

