Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $220.88 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.08 and a 200 day moving average of $215.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

