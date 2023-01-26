Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TEGNA by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

