Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% during the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

NYSE:C opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

