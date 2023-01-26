Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Polaris Stock Up 0.4 %

PII stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.