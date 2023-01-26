Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 215 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $159.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

