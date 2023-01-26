Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 295 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $42.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

