Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,065 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 65,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $279,356.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,723,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,712,969.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 270,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,493. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

