Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 384 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after buying an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,914,000 after buying an additional 902,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $367.88 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

