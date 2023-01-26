Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 2,543,929 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.4 %

OTIS opened at $80.96 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

