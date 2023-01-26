Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 5,078 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,940,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,953,000 after acquiring an additional 422,092 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after acquiring an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI opened at $64.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.34. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $476.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,209,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $2,209,466.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,136.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $2,346,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,408.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,426 shares of company stock worth $9,126,641 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.