Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $153,000 Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Insider Activity

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $265.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.62 million. Enhabit had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Research analysts predict that Enhabit, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enhabit news, Director Gregory S. Rush purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,111.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $164,903 over the last 90 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Enhabit Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

