Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,986 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $185,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

EA opened at $127.56 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

