Foster & Motley Inc. Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.