Foster & Motley Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Dover from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.73.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover Dividend Announcement

Shares of DOV stock opened at $141.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average of $131.82. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $175.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.