FY2023 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.82. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

BWA has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

BWA stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

