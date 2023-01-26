FY2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Lifted by Cormark (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of MFC opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after acquiring an additional 174,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951,897 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

