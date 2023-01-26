Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to C$1.10

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,970,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,588 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.43% of Galiano Gold worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

