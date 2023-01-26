Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Raised to C$1.10

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GAU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Galiano Gold from $0.75 to $0.90 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
