Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GENC opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $159.63 million, a PE ratio of -363.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,390,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 215,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 32.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

