Gentex (GNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. Gentex has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNTX. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Gentex by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

