Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

CNC opened at $76.05 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

