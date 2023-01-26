goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Lowered to C$195.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEFGet Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on goeasy from C$234.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins began coverage on goeasy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on goeasy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

goeasy stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46. goeasy has a 12 month low of $72.55 and a 12 month high of $133.69.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

