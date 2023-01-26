Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

