Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.64 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.71.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- AMD Is Still One Of The Best Semiconductor Stocks Out There
- Two Dividend Kings: Johnson & Johnson or Abbott Laboratories?
- Is The Bottom In For Cyber-Security Stocks?
- Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Pull into Buying Zone
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.