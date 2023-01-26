Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,868 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after acquiring an additional 786,647 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after acquiring an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.