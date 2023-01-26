Guidewire Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,772 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after buying an additional 398,155 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 275.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 795.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 185,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 313.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 239,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after buying an additional 181,694 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $71.72 on Thursday. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $103.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.