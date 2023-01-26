H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives $113.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.50.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 91 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.26. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.