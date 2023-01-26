HC Wainwright Downgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Neutral

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $115.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $524.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 11,553 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $60,537.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 177,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710 in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,084,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 858,193 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,102,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 743,525 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

