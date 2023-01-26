HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 108.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 2.01. Uranium Energy has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uranium Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 229,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 416,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 55,568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 564.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

