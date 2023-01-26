Head-To-Head Analysis: Dominari (DOMH) and Its Rivals

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dominari to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dominari and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A -$7.17 million -1.02 Dominari Competitors $1.53 billion $80.65 million -14.31

Risk & Volatility

Dominari’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dominari has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari’s rivals have a beta of 4.90, meaning that their average stock price is 390% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dominari and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A Dominari Competitors 44 680 1259 25 2.63

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Dominari’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dominari has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Dominari and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% Dominari Competitors -244.63% -12.67% -6.96%

Summary

Dominari rivals beat Dominari on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

