Head-To-Head Survey: Pharming Group (PHGUF) versus Its Competitors

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) is one of 975 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pharming Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pharming Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $198.87 million $16.00 million 34.51 Pharming Group Competitors $1.83 billion $246.79 million -6.66

Pharming Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group. Pharming Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharming Group Competitors 3740 14297 40388 681 2.64

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pharming Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.13%. Given Pharming Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pharming Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Pharming Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group’s peers have a beta of 0.84, indicating that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group 14.90% 15.52% 7.77% Pharming Group Competitors -3,334.66% -179.78% -35.60%

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It also engages in the development of rhC1INH for the treatment of pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury, and COVID-19; leniolisib, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta (PI3K delta) to treat patients with activated PI3K delta syndrome; and alpha-glucosidase therapy for the treatment of pompe and fabry diseases. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Pharming Group N.V. is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

