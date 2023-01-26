Head to Head Survey: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) vs. Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and Sphere 3D’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 10.94 N/A N/A N/A Sphere 3D $3.72 million 7.05 -$17.29 million ($1.33) -0.31

TeraWulf has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83% Sphere 3D -1,556.12% -43.40% -34.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TeraWulf and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

TeraWulf presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 395.05%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

