Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $33,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $142.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $167.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 139.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

