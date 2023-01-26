Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $398,085,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $206.67 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

