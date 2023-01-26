HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of HubSpot worth $15,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 29,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.
Insider Activity at HubSpot
HubSpot Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $349.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $295.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $596.17.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
