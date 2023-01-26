Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 2,039 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $174.10 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $211.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.