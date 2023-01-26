Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $156.67 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.69 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

