Ieq Capital LLC Buys 5,077 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,829 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 0.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

