Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.7 %

PWR opened at $148.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.40.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

