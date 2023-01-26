Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,101 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.9% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

